Dr. Meriam Chua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meriam Chua, MD
Dr. Meriam Chua, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dover, DE.
Dr. Chua's Office Locations
The Mind and Body Consortium LLC156 S STATE ST, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-1299Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychiatrist, great with med interaction. Great diagnostician. I can’t get to the office but can’t access online appointment from my location, home. Only will do video visit when client is physically in the office. PTSD SEVERE SYMPTOMS.
About Dr. Meriam Chua, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922237643
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.
