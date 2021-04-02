Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klobocista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- NJ
- Hackensack
- Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD
Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD
Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Klobocista works at
Dr. Klobocista's Office Locations
-
1
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 903-3830
-
2
John Theurer Cancer Center1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 384-1397
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bowenoid Papulosis
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cervix
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Pleural Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginectomy
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Klobocista?
Wonderful. She was so professional, yet great bedside manner. Great surgeon!
About Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578727574
Education & Certifications
- USC
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klobocista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klobocista accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klobocista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klobocista works at
Dr. Klobocista has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klobocista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Klobocista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klobocista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klobocista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klobocista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.