Dr. Merieme Klobocista, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Jacobi Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Klobocista works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.