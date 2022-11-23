Overview of Dr. Meril Platzer, MD

Dr. Meril Platzer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Platzer works at Meril Platzer, M.D. in Woodland Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.