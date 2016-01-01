Overview of Dr. Merina Thomas, MD

Dr. Merina Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.



Dr. Thomas works at Casey Eye Institute in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.