Dr. Merina Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merina Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Merina Thomas, MD
Dr. Merina Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Pathology Labcasey Eye Inst3375 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-3000
-
2
Limited To Official Government Duties On16701 SE McGillivray Blvd Ste 220, Vancouver, WA 98683 Directions (360) 260-7220
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
About Dr. Merina Thomas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811251820
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.