Overview of Dr. Merit Lemke, MD

Dr. Merit Lemke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lemke works at Pinnacle Hospital in Crown Point, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.