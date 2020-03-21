Dr. Merit Lemke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merit Lemke, MD
Overview of Dr. Merit Lemke, MD
Dr. Merit Lemke, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Pinnacle Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lemke works at
Dr. Lemke's Office Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Hospital9301 Connecticut Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 796-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemke?
I worked Dr Lemke in Columbus Indiana and she was just awesome and it sounds like she still is
About Dr. Merit Lemke, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467565218
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemke works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.