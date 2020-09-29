Dr. Rome has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merit Rome, MD
Overview of Dr. Merit Rome, MD
Dr. Merit Rome, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Dr. Rome works at
Dr. Rome's Office Locations
Mary K. Simonson MD Pllc4041 Ruston Way Ste 202, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 220-8052Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Family Center for Behavioral Health4411 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 307, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 851-3808
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rome approaches everything holistically. At my first appointment, she checked my pulse, heart rate and ordered bloodwork so she could understand my medical profile and rule out things as she sought to understand my case. (Ex: thyroid problems.) She stays current on best practices.
About Dr. Merit Rome, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558413922
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rome accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.