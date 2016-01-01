Dr. Merla Puray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merla Puray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Merla Puray, MD
Dr. Merla Puray, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Puray works at
Dr. Puray's Office Locations
-
1
Central Valley Cancer Center3175 Collins Dr, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (209) 722-5100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- John C. Fremont Healthcare District
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puray?
About Dr. Merla Puray, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1952314205
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puray works at
Dr. Puray has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puray speaks Cantonese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Puray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.