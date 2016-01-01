Overview of Dr. Merla Puray, MD

Dr. Merla Puray, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with John C. Fremont Healthcare District, Memorial Hospital Los Banos and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Puray works at Central Valley Cancer Center in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.