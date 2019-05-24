Dr. Merle Bari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merle Bari, MD
Overview
Dr. Merle Bari, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bari works at
Locations
-
1
Merle M Bari MD5735 RIDGE AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 487-9060
-
2
Merle Bari M.d. and Associates944 Merion Square Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035 Directions (610) 649-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bari?
So pleased to have found a warm, friendly intelligent doctor who really seems to care about her patients. Answered all my questions plus more.
About Dr. Merle Bari, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1689687048
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- U Conn
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Bryn Mawr College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bari works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Bari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.