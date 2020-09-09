Overview of Dr. Merle Bruce, MD

Dr. Merle Bruce, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OREGON and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.