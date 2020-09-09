Dr. Merle Bruce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merle Bruce, MD
Overview of Dr. Merle Bruce, MD
Dr. Merle Bruce, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OREGON and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce's Office Locations
- 1 236 W 6th St Ste 107, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 786-9300
-
2
Silver State Hearing & Balance Inc.501 Hammill Ln, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 786-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Bruce for 13+ years, he was awesome! I wish I could go back to him but Im not sure if he takes my insurance.
About Dr. Merle Bruce, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447336854
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OREGON
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
