Dr. Merlin Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Merlin Brown, MD
Dr. Merlin Brown, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Southdale Physicians6565 France Ave S Ste 350, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (612) 836-9412
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I'm a long-term patient of Dr. Brown. He takes the time to know his patients, and considers your whole health (body and mind) when treating. He's taken care of me, my husband, and adult son for years and we all appreciate the care and attention Dr. Brown has given to our individual health care. He is kind and a devoted practitioner.
About Dr. Merlin Brown, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, French
- 1053317354
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U Med Ctr
- Loma Linda School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
