Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD
Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Hamer works at
Dr. Hamer's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic7425 Mission Valley Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 245-2370
-
2
Scripps Clinic15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-1800
-
3
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7989Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamer?
About Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124233820
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamer works at
Dr. Hamer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hamer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.