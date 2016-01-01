Overview of Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD

Dr. Merlin Hamer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Hamer works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.