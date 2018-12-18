Overview of Dr. Merlin Lee, MD

Dr. Merlin Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Surgical Specialists of Greenwich in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.