Overview of Dr. Merlyn Asuncion, MD

Dr. Merlyn Asuncion, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Asuncion works at Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA and Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.