Overview of Dr. Meron Selassie, MD

Dr. Meron Selassie, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Selassie works at MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.