See All Podiatrists in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.9 (60)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM

Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.

Dr. Horn works at Heel Pain Institute of Florida in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Horn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horn & Horn, PA
    909 N Miami Beach Blvd Ste 401, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 949-4189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Jackson North Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Horn?

    Jan 03, 2023
    I was treated like I was family! Dr. Horn has an easy bedside manner, as do the rest of his staff. Everyone is easy going and quick with laughter, regardless of how bad my humor might be. He is a knowledgable doc and takes a good differential diagnostic approach. His conservative treatment approach was exactly what I was looking for as I was pretty certain I had gout but needed a stress fracture ruled out (yes, I am also a doc, sorry to bury the lead). He is really nice to have found someone that practices medicine as I do and not the current methodology. I called and was seen in 30 min, the delay was mine due to drive time, on the technical holiday of New Years. I highly recommend him if you have foot pain.
    David Cremer — Jan 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Horn to family and friends

    Dr. Horn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Horn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM.

    About Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073610069
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horn works at Heel Pain Institute of Florida in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Horn’s profile.

    Dr. Horn has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.