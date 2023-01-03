Overview of Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM

Dr. Merrick Horn, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WILLIAM SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson North Medical Center.



Dr. Horn works at Heel Pain Institute of Florida in North Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.