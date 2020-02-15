Dr. Merrilee Leonhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrilee Leonhardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Merrilee Leonhardt, MD
Dr. Merrilee Leonhardt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med.
Dr. Leonhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Leonhardt's Office Locations
-
1
Doctor On Demand275 Battery St Ste 15, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 504-3838
-
2
suffield psychiatric services68 Bridge St Unit 206, Suffield, CT 06078 Directions (860) 254-5360
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leonhardt?
She’s very kind and compassionate. She listened to my concerns and what I’ve tried in the past, and i feel like we’ve developed a good path forward -and i know she’s willing to work with me on adjustments if it isn’t working. As a woman, with a slightly complex history, i feel like she “gets” me. I will certainly see her again.
About Dr. Merrilee Leonhardt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1144255316
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Uconn School Of Medicine
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
- University Of Hartford
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonhardt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonhardt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonhardt works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.