Overview of Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD

Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Ansher works at Sport & Spine Rehab. of Columbia in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.