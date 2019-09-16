Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD
Overview of Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD
Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Ansher's Office Locations
Sport & Spine Rehab. of Columbia10805 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 884-0191
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ansher is very knowledgeable and prescribes what is best for you. I have been going to Dr Ansher since 2006. He is very quiet but quite an expert on neurological and mundane medical problems.
About Dr. Merrill Ansher, MD
- Neurology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1932176294
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Ansher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansher has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansher.
