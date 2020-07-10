Overview of Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO

Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.



Dr. Krolick works at HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.