Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO

Interventional Cardiology
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO

Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Sun Coast Hospital.

Dr. Krolick works at HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Krolick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo
    1345 West Bay Dr Ste 101, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 380-2471
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • Sun Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina
Heart Disease
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Angina

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cardiac Angiography Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Doppler Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Hydatid Cysts With Intracavitary Expansion Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complete Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease - Ptosis - Hypodontia - Craniosynostosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Counterpulsation Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Stress Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Endovenous Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemodynamic Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Interventional Catheterization Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Left Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Right Bundle Branch Block Chevron Icon
Rotational Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stress Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Systolic Ejection Murmur Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Abdominal Aortic Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Uncomplicated Mycardial Infarction Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 10, 2020
    With all my visits with Dr. Krolick, I have been treated with respect and caring. He takes the time to consider my presenting issue and make arrangements for additional testing.
    — Jul 10, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO
    About Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417919499
    Education & Certifications

    • Osteopathic Hospital|Suncoast Osteopathic Hospital
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine|New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merrill Krolick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krolick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krolick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krolick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krolick works at HCA Florida Heart Institute - Largo in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krolick’s profile.

    Dr. Krolick has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krolick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Krolick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krolick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krolick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krolick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

