Overview of Dr. Merrill Laurent, MD

Dr. Merrill Laurent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Laurent works at St. Tammany Health System in Covington, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.