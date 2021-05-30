Overview of Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD

Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Reuter works at CL Brumback Primary Care Clinics in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.