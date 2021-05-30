Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD
Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reuter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reuter's Office Locations
-
1
Gardens Urgent Care of Lake Worth LLC7408 Lake Worth Rd Ste 700, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 370-1320
-
2
Spine Orthopaedics7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste C, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 939-6325Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
Orlando Spine1960 N John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 350-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reuter?
I seen Dr. Reuter 21 years ago he was a young man and a brilliant doctor. I’m having trouble with my successful Fusion after 20 years. I can’t believe Dr. Reuter’s 60 years old. I hope he takes care of me again after 21 years. Brilliant Surgeon ??
About Dr. Merrill Reuter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1669470795
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Tex
- Brown University Medical School
- Tulane Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reuter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reuter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reuter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reuter works at
Dr. Reuter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reuter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Reuter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reuter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reuter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reuter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.