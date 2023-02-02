See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD

Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Sparago works at TMS Center Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sparago's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Office
    11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 538, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 231-8905
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Patient Ratings (8)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Truly the best therapist I have ever met or had. He's incredibly knowledgeable, and has a skill for explaining things in a way that helps get rid of my cognitive dissonance. He also thinks outside of the box in terms of treatment which I really appreciate. Really one of a kind therapist.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1811900475
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sparago has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sparago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sparago works at TMS Center Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sparago’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

