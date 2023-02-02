Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sparago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD
Overview of Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD
Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Sparago works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sparago's Office Locations
-
1
Los Angeles Office11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 538, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Directions (310) 231-8905
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sparago?
Truly the best therapist I have ever met or had. He's incredibly knowledgeable, and has a skill for explaining things in a way that helps get rid of my cognitive dissonance. He also thinks outside of the box in terms of treatment which I really appreciate. Really one of a kind therapist.
About Dr. Merrill Sparago, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1811900475
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sparago has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sparago accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sparago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sparago works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sparago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sparago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sparago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sparago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.