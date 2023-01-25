Dr. Merit Gadallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merit Gadallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Merit Gadallah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Libya, Benghazi and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Gadallah works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Naples, Florida1213 Piper Blvd Ste 102, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 799-5091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gadallah?
One of the best primary care doctors that I have met in my career. Excellent, caring Physician.
About Dr. Merit Gadallah, MD
- Family Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1871531319
Education & Certifications
- U Libya, Benghazi
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadallah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gadallah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gadallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadallah works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadallah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.