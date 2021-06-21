Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubsher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD
Overview
Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hubsher works at
Locations
Adhd Center of Northern New Jersey LLC210 Malapardis Rd Ste 205, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 898-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am a young adult who has struggled with temper issues, high and low energy swings, irritability, and other mood issues. Looking back, I probably could have been diagnosed with Bipolar in adolescence, but it wasn't until I was in college that I met Dr. Hubsher. He listened to my symptoms and prescribed appropriate medications. He really takes the time to get to know you. He offers a human aspect to psychiatry that is often missing. My only criticism is he treated me a bit like a kid when he talked to my parents; I felt like he was discussing private things with them. But I also understand that talking with the parents is critical to see how others view someone's behavior. And whom better to talk to than the parents! It is all part of Dr. Hubsher's approach: paint a picture of the person in front of you. "What does their illness look like for them? How can I treat it?" are two important questions Dr. Hubsher asks. He cares, and it shows.
About Dr. Merritt Hubsher, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hubsher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubsher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubsher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hubsher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hubsher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.