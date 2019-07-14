See All Otolaryngologists in Morganton, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Morganton, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Seshul works at Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat Head and Neck Surgery Center, PA in Morganton, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morganton Office
    149 W Parker Rd Ste C, Morganton, NC 28655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 391-2117
  2. 2
    Lincolnton Office
    751 S Laurel St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 748-6712
  3. 3
    Hickory Office
    304 10th Ave Ne, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-2183
  4. 4
    Carolina Ent & Ent & Neck Surgery Center
    256 10th Ave NE Ste C, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-2183

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 14, 2019
    Felt as though we were a team working out the best solution for my situation.
    Cindy Echerd — Jul 14, 2019
    About Dr. Merritt Seshul, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003800020
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Alabama Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Samford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
