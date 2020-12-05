See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.3 (34)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD

Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Christian Albrechts University.

Dr. Samuel works at Complete Healthcare For Women in Columbus, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Coral Spicer, MD
Dr. Coral Spicer, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anita Bellante, MD
Dr. Anita Bellante, MD
4.7 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD
Dr. Todd Jenkins, MD
3.6 (34)
View Profile

Dr. Samuel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Healthcare For Women
    5888 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-4343
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Complete Healthcare for Women
    670 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-4343
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Complete Healthcare Addiction & Gynecology
    1539 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 882-4343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
STD Screening
Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
STD Screening
Pregnancy Test
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?

    Dec 05, 2020
    Dr. Samuel and Nurse Practitioner Knopp are by far the best providers I’ve encountered in a long time. They really care about their patients and their health. They take time to listen and get to the root of any problem being presented. I don’t think I’ve ever encountered another clinic that truly offers complete healthcare, whether the ailment is physical or mental. Thank you for such a great experience!!!
    Ty — Dec 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samuel to family and friends

    Dr. Samuel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samuel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD.

    About Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356388581
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Christian Albrechts University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.