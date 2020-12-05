Overview of Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD

Dr. Mervyn Samuel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College Of Christian Albrechts University.



Dr. Samuel works at Complete Healthcare For Women in Columbus, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.