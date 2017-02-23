Dr. Meryl Goldhaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldhaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meryl Goldhaber, MD
Overview of Dr. Meryl Goldhaber, MD
Dr. Meryl Goldhaber, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldhaber's Office Locations
- 1 15 Health Ln Unit 2C, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 736-1011
-
2
Kent County Memorial Hospital455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 736-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldhaber?
Nothing but a positive experience. David
About Dr. Meryl Goldhaber, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1326033242
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldhaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldhaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldhaber has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldhaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldhaber speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldhaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldhaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldhaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.