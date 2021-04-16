Overview of Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD

Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin works at University of California - Los Angeles Jules Stein Eye Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.