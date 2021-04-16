Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD
Overview of Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD
Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin's Office Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Jules Stein Eye Institute100 Stein Plz Fl 1, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin extremely knowledgeable and reassuring. She figured out what was happening with my eye sight which was not revealed in the regular eye exam. She is a find.
About Dr. Meryl Shapiro-Tuchin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1932110475
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin has seen patients for Heterophoria and Exophoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro-Tuchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.