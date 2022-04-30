Dr. Gebremichael has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, MD
Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Dr. Gebremichael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gebremichael's Office Locations
-
1
Lanham Neuro Science Center LLC9801 Greenbelt Rd Ste 101, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 352-6375
-
2
Fairland Center2101 Fairland Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 552-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gebremichael?
Reviews your chart first and test results from other physicians... Ask many questions to get a true and complete evaluation of your condition... gives you the opportunity to just explain what you know about you... runs necessary test.... and has many contacts in different hospitals that work well with him to get urgent tests & procedures done quickly.... also, well know by other physicians who have recommended him as the pulmonary specialist to see.
About Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1609957430
Education & Certifications
- ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebremichael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gebremichael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebremichael works at
Dr. Gebremichael has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebremichael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gebremichael speaks Amharic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebremichael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebremichael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebremichael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebremichael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.