Overview of Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, MD

Dr. Mesfin Gebremichael, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Gebremichael works at Lanham Neuro Science Center LLC in Lanham, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.