Overview of Dr. Meshell Stokes, MD

Dr. Meshell Stokes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stokes works at Abingdon OB/GYN in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.