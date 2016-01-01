Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meshia Wallace, MD
Overview of Dr. Meshia Wallace, MD
Dr. Meshia Wallace, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier and East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Wallace's Office Locations
East Alabama Medical Center2000 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 749-3411
Georgia Regents Medical Center1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2423Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Premiere Ob.gyn. LLC2412 Village Professional Dr S, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-6670
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Meshia Wallace, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
