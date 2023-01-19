Overview

Dr. Mesiam Moghbelli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Coshocton Regional Medical Center, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Moghbelli works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.