Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srivatana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO
Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.
Dr. Srivatana works at
Dr. Srivatana's Office Locations
-
1
Castleton Rheumatology LLC8202 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 8B, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-1510
- 2 7525 E 82nd St Ste C, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-1510
-
3
Rheumatology Care6905 E 96th St Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Srivatana?
Dr. Srivatana really takes his time to address my concerns and explain what's going on and the options for treatment, and has since my first visit. He also never talks "down" to me or "over my head," and I always walk away feeling cared for and respected as a person and as a patient. He has a great sense of humor and is very knowledgeable, and I always leave knowing more than I did when I arrived, and feeling more confident about my health in general. I would recommend him to anyone in need of a rheumatologist!
About Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962679068
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Srivatana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srivatana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Srivatana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Srivatana works at
Dr. Srivatana has seen patients for Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Srivatana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Srivatana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Srivatana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Srivatana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Srivatana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.