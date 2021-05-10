Overview of Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO

Dr. Methee Srivatana, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Riverview Health.



Dr. Srivatana works at Castleton Rheumatology LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.