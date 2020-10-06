Dr. Rousseau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mews Rousseau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mews Rousseau, MD
Dr. Mews Rousseau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rousseau's Office Locations
- 1 30 Hempstead Ave Ste 152, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-5836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I’m posting this on 10/05/2020 and I’m genuinely confused as to why anybody would give him one star. He is a genuine and caring Doctor with a lot of experience.
About Dr. Mews Rousseau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1003825076
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
