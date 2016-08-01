Dr. Meyer Blumstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meyer Blumstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Meyer Blumstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Cardiology at Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-3541
Usv Optical Inc.711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 227-3254
Lynbrook Office158 Hempstead Ave, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-3541Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Blumstein is a very caring and honest person. He always calls back within a reasonable time to discuss any and all issues. He refers you to other specialists even outside his general practice. He is very thorough and his diagnosis is right on the money He is very religious and therefore not available on holy days and Saturday but is available on Sundays which is very convenient for my family
About Dr. Meyer Blumstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
