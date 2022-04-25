Overview of Dr. Meyer Gershbaum, MD

Dr. Meyer Gershbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their residency with Va



Dr. Gershbaum works at Urological Surgeons-Long Island A Division of Prohealthcare, LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.