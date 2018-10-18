Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halberstam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD
Overview of Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD
Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Halberstam's Office Locations
Oda Primary Care Health Center74 Wallabout St, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 260-4600
Blanche Kahn Family Health Center1221 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 535-1956
- 3 1278 60TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 686-7600
Livica Physical Therapy PC2510 Westchester Ave Ste 106, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 518-1276
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Halberstam for many years. I am very satisfied with his care and knowledge of my condition. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Meyer Halberstam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225026511
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halberstam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halberstam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halberstam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halberstam has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halberstam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halberstam speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Halberstam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halberstam.
