Dr. Meyer Kattan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Meyer Kattan, MD
Dr. Meyer Kattan, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Chldns Hospital|Hospital Sick Chldn
Dr. Kattan works at
Dr. Kattan's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 350 Engle Street350 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Meyer Kattan, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hospital|Hospital Sick Chldn
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center|Chldns Hospital
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kattan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kattan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kattan works at
Dr. Kattan has seen patients for Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kattan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kattan speaks French.
Dr. Kattan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kattan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kattan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kattan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.