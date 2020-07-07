See All Pediatricians in Greenbelt, MD
Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD

Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Haile works at Mezgebe Haile MD PA in Greenbelt, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haile's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mezgebe Haile MD PA
    7525 Greenway Center Dr Ste T5, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 345-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Enteritis
Viral Enteritis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 07, 2020
    very good
    carlos dubon — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497756357
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haile works at Mezgebe Haile MD PA in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Haile’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

