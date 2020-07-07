Overview of Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD

Dr. Mezgebe Haile, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Haile works at Mezgebe Haile MD PA in Greenbelt, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.