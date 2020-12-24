Dr. Azinge-Obasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mezia Azinge-Obasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mezia Azinge-Obasi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine.
Locations
Brighton Periodontal and Implant Dental Group6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 202, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 650-2595Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Doctor Paul Memorial501 E Hardy St Ste 220, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (323) 290-2832
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mezia is my 81 year old mother's primary care physician and I cannot say enough about how incredible and dedicated she is. My mom loves her and trusts her completely. Dr Mezia spends quality time with each patient, therefore, wait times can be longer than expected, but she is the real deal and worth the wait. It is very refreshing to have such a caring physician.
About Dr. Mezia Azinge-Obasi, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Lagos / College of Medicine
- Family Practice
