Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Phoebe Behavioral Health500 W 3rd Ave Ste 105, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 312-7001
Serene Concepts PC500 Lanier Ave W Ste 801G, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (248) 506-6867
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Best psychiatrist I've ever worked with. Actually shows concern and takes time to understand what is going on with you beyond assessing your meds.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Inyang has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inyang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
