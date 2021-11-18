Overview of Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD

Dr. Mfon Inyang, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PORT HARCOURT / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Inyang works at Phoebe Behavioral Health in Albany, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.