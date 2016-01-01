Overview of Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD

Dr. Yaser Al-Marrawi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Avita Ontario and James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.



Dr. Al-Marrawi works at Cancer Center, Mansfield in Mansfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.