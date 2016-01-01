Overview

Dr. Mhd Chaker, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University of Aleppo - School of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine|University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chaker works at Pulmonary Care Services LLC in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Shelbyville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.