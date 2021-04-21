See All Rheumatologists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD

Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Al-Shwaf works at Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Al-Shwaf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology
    4052 Legacy Pkwy Ste 200, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 272-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Arthritis
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 21, 2021
    He's very personable but professional. Very good bed side manners! And I don't rate them lightly/nicely. Great doctor! Would recommend to anyone, family, friends, strangers, everyone!
    Brandy Anne Stanley — Apr 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD
    About Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801399365
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Al-Shwaf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al-Shwaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al-Shwaf works at Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Al-Shwaf’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Shwaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Shwaf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Shwaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Shwaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

