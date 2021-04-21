Dr. Al-Shwaf has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD
Overview of Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD
Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Al-Shwaf works at
Dr. Al-Shwaf's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Center of Rheumatology4052 Legacy Pkwy Ste 200, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 272-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's very personable but professional. Very good bed side manners! And I don't rate them lightly/nicely. Great doctor! Would recommend to anyone, family, friends, strangers, everyone!
About Dr. Mhd Al-Shwaf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801399365
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Shwaf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Shwaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Shwaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Shwaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Shwaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Shwaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.