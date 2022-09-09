Dr. Mhd Zakaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mhd Zakaria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mhd Zakaria, MD
Dr. Mhd Zakaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Dr. Zakaria works at
Dr. Zakaria's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 590, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5410Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zakaria?
I seen him in 2019 he told me and my mom that I have Cerebral palsyand and now see again this year for zoning out
About Dr. Mhd Zakaria, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1144422502
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Charleston Area Medical Center
- Damascus University
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zakaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zakaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zakaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zakaria works at
Dr. Zakaria has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zakaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zakaria speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zakaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zakaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zakaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zakaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.