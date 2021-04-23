See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD

Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Sanders Madati works at Ishimaru & Richey Mds in Torrance, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA, Redondo Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanders Madati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Axminster Medical Group
    20911 Earl St Ste 440, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 419-8585
  2. 2
    Diabetes Education Office
    15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 365-8051
  3. 3
    Henry Wu M.d. Inc.
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 203, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 318-5509
  4. 4
    5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 290-6785

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2021
    Dr. Sanders sat me down and talked to me about ALL of my options to treat my fibroids. I decided on surgery, but Covid ramped up and it got pushed back. Months later I ended up in the ER one night and she came to the hospital to check on me. She ended up moving my surgery up due to excruciating pain & placement. My fibroids & uterus were even bigger than they were initially. My surgery went successfully. After surgery she constantly checked in on me. Dr. Sanders understood my concerns and fears. She made sure I was comfortable and healthy every step of the way. My 1st post op was great too. I have told ALL of my family and friends about her.
    About Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

