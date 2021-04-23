Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders Madati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia Sanders Madati, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Axminster Medical Group20911 Earl St Ste 440, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 419-8585
Diabetes Education Office15031 Rinaldi St, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-8051
Henry Wu M.d. Inc.520 N Prospect Ave Ste 203, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 318-5509
- 4 5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (323) 290-6785
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Sanders sat me down and talked to me about ALL of my options to treat my fibroids. I decided on surgery, but Covid ramped up and it got pushed back. Months later I ended up in the ER one night and she came to the hospital to check on me. She ended up moving my surgery up due to excruciating pain & placement. My fibroids & uterus were even bigger than they were initially. My surgery went successfully. After surgery she constantly checked in on me. Dr. Sanders understood my concerns and fears. She made sure I was comfortable and healthy every step of the way. My 1st post op was great too. I have told ALL of my family and friends about her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255352852
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
