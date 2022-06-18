See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Mia Svensson, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mia Svensson, MD

Dr. Mia Svensson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Hospital Queens|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center

Dr. Svensson works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Svensson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side
    12 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis
Newborn Jaundice
Fever
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Marina — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mia Svensson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467474338
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Hospital Queens|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mia Svensson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svensson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svensson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svensson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svensson works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Svensson’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Svensson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svensson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svensson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svensson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

