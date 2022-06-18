Overview of Dr. Mia Svensson, MD

Dr. Mia Svensson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with New York Hospital Queens|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center



Dr. Svensson works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.