Overview of Dr. Mia Talmor, MD

Dr. Mia Talmor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Talmor works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.