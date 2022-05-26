See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Mia Talmor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mia Talmor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (91)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mia Talmor, MD

Dr. Mia Talmor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Talmor works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD
2.8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
Dr. Peter Henderson, MD
4.7 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Alice Yao, MD
Dr. Alice Yao, MD
2.3 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Dr. Talmor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oncoplastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CoreSource
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Talmor?

    May 26, 2022
    She is excellent!!!
    Joyce Beninato — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mia Talmor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mia Talmor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Talmor to family and friends

    Dr. Talmor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Talmor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mia Talmor, MD.

    About Dr. Mia Talmor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780601674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mia Talmor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talmor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talmor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talmor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talmor works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Talmor’s profile.

    Dr. Talmor has seen patients for Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talmor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Talmor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talmor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talmor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talmor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mia Talmor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.