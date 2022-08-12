See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO

Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med.

Dr. Van Eken works at Valley Women for Women PC in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Eken's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Women for Women PC
    3815 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 728-8000
  2. 2
    Valley Women for Women PC
    485 S Dobson Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-0993
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Valley Women For Women
    3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 314, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 782-0993

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr Van Eken was great. I came in with some concerns and anxieties. I wasn’t sure how the appointment would go because most doctors just don’t seem to be good listeners… but she was wonderful. She let me talk, she heard me, she the proceeded to give me my options and helped me with a path forward. She genuinely cared, and it showed. I was really impressed and will be back to see her again.
    Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457324576
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ/Cooper Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Crozier Chester Med Ct
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med
