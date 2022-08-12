Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Eken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO
Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med.
Dr. Van Eken works at
Dr. Van Eken's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Women for Women PC3815 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000
-
2
Valley Women for Women PC485 S Dobson Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 782-0993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Valley Women For Women3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 314, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 782-0993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Van Eken was great. I came in with some concerns and anxieties. I wasn’t sure how the appointment would go because most doctors just don’t seem to be good listeners… but she was wonderful. She let me talk, she heard me, she the proceeded to give me my options and helped me with a path forward. She genuinely cared, and it showed. I was really impressed and will be back to see her again.
About Dr. Mia Van Eken, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457324576
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ/Cooper Med Ctr
- Crozier Chester Med Ct
- Philadelphia Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Eken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Eken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Eken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Van Eken works at
Dr. Van Eken has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Eken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Eken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Eken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Eken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Eken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.