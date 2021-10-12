Overview

Dr. Miae Oh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Oh works at Allentown Pediatric & Adult Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Asthma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.