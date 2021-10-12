Dr. Miae Oh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miae Oh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miae Oh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Oh works at
Locations
-
1
Allentown Allergy, Asthma & Immunology - Division of Specialty Physician Associates1728 W Jonathan St Ste 100, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 628-1225Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
Had an appointment with Dr Oh this morning. Highly recommend !!! She and all her staff were kind, companionate, helpful, and very patient with a very nervous patient ( me ). She answered all my questions in full, and I could see the concern in her eyes. I never felt rushed, as I have felt when visiting other doctors. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. Miae Oh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1740455013
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai-School Of Medicine
- St Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Pa
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Asthma and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.