Dr. Mian Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mian Hasan, MD
Dr. Mian Hasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
Vanguard Medical Group3401 DAVIE BLVD, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 368-9773
Vanguard Medical Group603 N Flamingo Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 436-6660
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hasan is great. He is caring, a true professional who explains everything clearly. He is very skilled and one of the very best.
About Dr. Mian Hasan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1366407868
Education & Certifications
- University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- King Edward Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
